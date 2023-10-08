Investigators find link between St. David's Medical Center explosion and Cedar Park incident

Police said the man arrested in connection with Wednesday's explosion at St. David's used to live in the Cedar Park apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department, along with the FBI and Austin Police Department (APD) Bomb Squad, were investigating an incident at an apartment complex in Cedar Park on Thursday.

According to Cedar Park police, officers were called out to Cypress Garden apartments at 335 Cypress Creek Road. They temporarily evacuated some residents out of caution as the bomb squad examined "an object at the scene."

APD said this investigation is connected with the explosion at St. David's Medical Center in Austin on Wednesday. Police were called out to the hospital just before 5:30 p.m. after an explosion in a parking garage.

Austin police arrested 38-year-old Raymond Luke Garner and charged him with components of explosives, a third-degree felony.

Public records show that Garner once lived at the Cypress Garden apartments in Cedar Park, where officials were investigating Thursday. However, it's not clear how long he lived there.

Police were asking people to stay clear of the area as they conducted their investigation. They also said there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.