One year after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, where do the Central Texas cases stand?

KVUE checked the status of three cases where Central Texas men were arrested and charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob loyal to former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn the presidential election that was called in favor of President Joe Biden. Lawmakers were forced to crouch under desks and don gas masks as police unsuccessfully attempted to barricade the building.

A week later, former President Trump was impeached for a historic second time, charged with "incitement of insurrection" in connection with the riot. In the wake of the riot, more than 725 people nationwide have been arrested, including more than 60 from Texas.

Among those were three Central Texas men whose arrests KVUE previously reported on. As we mark one year since the Capitol riot, we checked in on where their cases stand.

Jeffrey Witcher and Richard Barnard

On March 26, 2021, KVUE reported that Jeffrey Shane Witcher of Bastrop and Richard Franklin Barnard of Georgetown were charged after being linked to the Capitol riot via photos and videos posted on social media.

According to a document obtained by KVUE, Witcher pleaded guilty in the fall of 2021 to a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The document states that the charge carries a maximum sentence of one year of imprisonment, a fine of no more than $100,000 and "an obligation to pay any applicable interest or penalties on fines and restitution not timely made."

According to a separate document obtained by KVUE, Barnard also pleaded guilty in the fall of 2021 to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. The document states that the charge carries a maximum sentence of six months of imprisonment, a fine of no more than $5,000 and "an obligation to pay any applicable interest or penalties on fines and restitution not timely made."

Sentencing for both Witcher and Barnard is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., according to a document obtained by KVUE.

Samuel Christopher Montoya

On April 14, 2021, KVUE reported that Samuel Christopher Montoya, a San Marcos man who worked for Infowars, had been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

On Jan. 11, a family member of Montoya's tipped off the FBI that he was inside the Capitol building and had recorded video of the deadly shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran who lived in San Diego. Babbitt was shot and killed by police during the riot.

Montoya was charged with entering a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

KVUE confirmed that Montoya has a status hearing scheduled for March 7, 2022.

Other arrests made in connection with the riot

KVUE also reported in April 2021 that Andrew Morgan Jr. of Caldwell County was charged on April 2 with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.

In February 2021, KVUE reported that Joseph Cable Barnes, an Austin real estate executive, was also accused of being involved in the riot.

The statuses of the Morgan and Barnes cases are unknown at this time.