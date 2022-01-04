Waterloo Media responds after radio host Dale Dudley says he was fired from KLBJ

Waterloo Media claims he wasn't fired but his contract was not renewed, stating it was time to "try something a little different."

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a KVUE report from January 2020, when the show was moved to the afternoon.

Months away from his 35th anniversary with KLBJ-FM, Austin radio show host Dale Dudley says he's been fired.

Dudley made the claim on a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"I was 3 months away from 35 years at KLBJ-FM. I had a weird feeling driving in today. And sure enough I was fired at the end of today's show," Dudley said in the Facebook post. "I want to thank each and every one of you for allowing me to grow from an idiot 25 year old, into a somewhat more grown grown up 60 year old."

Dudley worked alongside Bob Fonseca on The Dudley and Bob with Chuy Show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. every morning for the radio station. Dudley originally worked alongside Clark Ryan for five years before Fonseca joined Dudley as the show's co-host. Dudley and Fonseca were on the air together for more than 20 years.

In January 2020, the Dudley and Bob with Matt Show on KLBJ moved to afternoon, airing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Media released the following statement on Dudley's exit:

"Dale Dudley was on KLBJ-FM for just over 34 years and we greatly appreciate his years of entertaining generations of Austin audiences. Dale fearlessly talked about his personal life journeys with wit and passion.

"Dale was not fired – it’s just time for the station to try something a little different and Dale’s contract was not renewed. We hope listeners will tune into 93.7 in the coming weeks to see what develops."