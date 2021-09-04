Caldwell County man faces charges in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

The man reportedly told FBI agents he now wishes he had not said the things he did, but just filmed the events.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Caldwell County man is facing multiple charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to federal authorities.

Maxwell man Andrew Morgan Jr. was charged on April 2 with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.

According to an arrest affidavit, an archived YouTube video was shared with investigators through the FBI tip line. In the video from Morgan’s “Political Trance Tribune” YouTube channel, which was later made private, Morgan films himself entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

The affidavit says Morgan and the crowd can be seen pushing into the entrance, trying to use riot shields and batons to strike U.S. Capitol police officers.

"I want that door right there," Morgan said in the video. "I want my bullet. Give me my bullet. Give me my tear gas."

Documents state that authorities searched Morgan’s house on March 10 when he told them he went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 because “something unprecedented” was going to occur.

He reportedly told FBI investigators he was an independent journalist and civil rights auditor who was there as a “chameleon.” He said he now wishes he had not said the things he did, but just filmed the events. According to the affidavit, Morgan told investigators he is “like-minded with the founders of the country and with QAnon.”

Records show Morgan self-surrendered to agents in Austin on Tuesday and appeared before a judge around 11 a.m. He had a preliminary hearing on Friday at 10 a.m.