LIST: The latest mask policies for Austin-area stores

Here is a list of the latest masking policies for major stores in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following the holidays and amid the spread of the omicron variant, Austin and Travis County are seeing key metric indicators for COVID-19 move into the Stage 5 category. However, Austin-Travis County remains in Stage 4 of the City's risk-based coronavirus guidelines.

With cases rising, health leaders have encouraged masking indoors, regardless of vaccination status. KVUE compiled this list of the latest masking policies for some stores in and around Austin:

CVS

CVS announced in May that it will no longer require masks in its stores for fully vaccinated customers and employees unless required by state or local regulations.

"Customers who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing face coverings, and employees are required to do so while at work. Health, safety and science will continue to drive our decision-making process," an update posted on the CVS website explains.

H-E-B

On its website, H-E-B posted its latest masking policy in June:

"At H-E-B, the health and safety of our Partners and customers is our top priority. After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores. This policy change will take effect on June 9,2021.

"Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong Covid-19 safety measures to protect our Partners, customers, and communities, and we are encouraged by the favorable Covid-19 trends in Texas."

KVUE has reached out to H-E-B to see if the company has any plans to update its policy.

Simon

Simon Property Group, which has shopping centers, malls and retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico, posted this masking policy on its website:

"At Simon centers where there is no state or local jurisdictional mask mandate, visitors who are fully vaccinated may enter without a face mask or face shield. If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask.

"At Simon centers where the state or local jurisdiction does have a mask mandate, we will continue to follow the state or local regulations requiring visitors to wear a face mask or face shield. Children under the age of 2 will continue to be exempt. If a visitor has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield."

Target

Target sent KVUE this statement on Jan. 4, 2022:

"The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic. Target continues to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated team members and guests at all stores across the country. Based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC. We’ll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely."

Walmart

Walmart sent KVUE this statement on Jan. 4, 2022:

"We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside all facilities.

"We also respectfully ask all customers to wear a face covering while shopping in all of our stores, except where doing so would inhibit the health or safety of the individual."

Walgreens

In August, Walgreens posted this masking policy on its website:

"As many states continue to see increasing levels of COVID-19 activity due to the Delta variant, we have reinstated face cover requirements for all Walgreens team members – regardless of vaccination status – in our stores, distribution centers and offices nationwide, effective Aug. 4.



"We continue to monitor and follow the latest guidance from the CDC and local and state health officials, and we encourage all customers, including those who are vaccinated, to wear face covers in our stores to help limit the spread of COVID-19."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.