July 7 marks 5 years since Austin man Bakari Henderson was killed in Greece

Henderson, an Austin native and recent college graduate, was beaten to death by a group of men on the streets of Zakynthos, Greece, in 2017.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2022.

Thursday, July 7, marks five years since Austin man Bakari Henderson was murdered while vacationing in Greece. In the years since his death, Henderson's parents have spent countless hours in court in their quest for justice.

Henderson, a 22-year-old recent college grad, was with friends in Zakynthos, Greece, shooting photos for his new clothing line in July 2017. They stopped at a bar where a waitress took a selfie with Henderson.

It was then that a mob chased Henderson into the street, where they beat him to death.

In 2018, nine of those alleged attackers went to trial. Three were acquitted of all crimes in connection to Henderson's death, and six were convicted of deliberate bodily harm, rather than murder.

Earlier this year, a retrial for those six men began in a Greek court, after years of delays. A retrial was forbidden in the U.S. under double jeopardy laws that protect a defendant for being tried for the same crime twice.

On July 7, 2022, Bakari Henderson's mother, Jill Henderson, confirmed to KVUE that the retrial has ended. The men were again found not guilty of intentional homicide and remain convicted on the lesser assault charges.

Jill Henderson also said that the last remaining defendant has been released from prison. She said the Henderson family is hoping that the Supreme Court overturns the ruling and quickly grants a retrial so that "justice for Bakari is served."

