Missing dog found buried on property of Spicewood dog resort

The golden retriever went missing from the facility on June 29. An investigation is ongoing with the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

SPICEWOOD, Texas — A golden retriever that went missing from a pet boarding facility was found buried on the property, according to a Tuesday release from the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

The dog, named Indy, went missing on June 29 while staying at Lucki Dogs Resort in Spicewood. Trapping, Rescue and Pet Recovery Services (TRAPRS) found him buried on the property after trying to help Indy's owners locate him.

The sheriff's office and animal control then reported to the scene. The cause of Indy's death is unknown at this time, and an investigation is underway.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on Indy's death or "direct information about Lucki Dogs Resort" to contact them.

KVUE has been in contact with the resort. This story will be updated once an official statement is received.