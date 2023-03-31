Police find 19 guns inside home of Austin man arrested for January road rage incident

Austin Martin was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident in January.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers found more than a dozen guns inside the home of a man arrested in connection with a January road rage incident.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said on Jan. 30, at approximately 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a call about a road rage incident in the 5700 block of the South Interstate 35 service road. The 911 caller said a man pulled a gun out and pointed it at two people in a different vehicle, including a child, while driving.

APD Aggravated Assault Unit detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Austin Martin. Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

APD said as the investigation continued, detectives obtained a search warrant for Martin's residence. During their search on March 29, investigators discovered 19 firearms inside the home.

Anyone with any information related to this case should call APD at 512-974-TIPS. You can also submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 512-472-8477.