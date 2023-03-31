x
Crime

Police find 19 guns inside home of Austin man arrested for January road rage incident

Austin Martin was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident in January.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police officers found more than a dozen guns inside the home of a man arrested in connection with a January road rage incident.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said on Jan. 30, at approximately 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a call about a road rage incident in the 5700 block of the South Interstate 35 service road. The 911 caller said a man pulled a gun out and pointed it at two people in a different vehicle, including a child, while driving.

APD Aggravated Assault Unit detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Austin Martin. Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

APD said as the investigation continued, detectives obtained a search warrant for Martin's residence. During their search on March 29, investigators discovered 19 firearms inside the home. 

Credit: Austin Police Department
Photo courtesy of the Austin Police Department.

Anyone with any information related to this case should call APD at 512-974-TIPS. You can also submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 512-472-8477.

