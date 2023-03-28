x
Crime

Large police presence in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas — There is a heavy police presence at a home in Elgin following what one resident detailed as a shooting. 

According to a resident at 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Blvd., two people were shot in the late evening hours on Monday. She told KVUE Reporter Eric Pointer that she has not been able to enter her home since 11:30 p.m. on March 27.

When asked for clarification on the event, Elgin police stated that they cannot release any information regarding it at this time. 

No further information is available to KVUE.

Credit: John Harrington

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

