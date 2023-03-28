Large police presence in Elgin

When asked for clarification on the event, Elgin police stated that they cannot release any information regarding it at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELGIN, Texas — There is a heavy police presence at a home in Elgin following what one resident detailed as a shooting.

According to a resident at 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Blvd., two people were shot in the late evening hours on Monday. She told KVUE Reporter Eric Pointer that she has not been able to enter her home since 11:30 p.m. on March 27.

When asked for clarification on the event, Elgin police stated that they cannot release any information regarding it at this time.

No further information is available to KVUE.

I’ve asked them what lead to this investigation, if anyone was hurt or killed and all they tell me is it’s an active investigation. I’m told we might be able to get more information around 8. https://t.co/DUOVzU0jPS — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) March 28, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for details.