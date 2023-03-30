Austin police searching for a pair of suspects in May 2022 robbery

Both suspects are believed to be between 18 and 35 years of age.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's assistance in trying to locate a pair of suspects wanted in connection with a May 2022 armed robbery.

Newly released photos by the APD Robbery Unit show a man and a woman suspected in an armed robbery that occurred on Monday, May 23, 2022, just before 6 p.m.

The two suspects approached a man in the Premier Parking Garage at 710 Trinity Street, and pointed a handgun at him while demanding his belongings. One of the suspects chased the man on foot for several blocks in the downtown area before he could contact the police.

Austin PD has given depictions of the two suspects.

The male suspect is a Black man between the ages of 18 and 35 years of age with short black hair. He weighs between 140-180 pounds with tattoos covering his entire back, shoulder and upper chest. The man was last seen in gray sweatpants, pink or red underpants and white sneakers.

The female suspect is a Black woman between the ages of 18 and 35 years of age with shoulder-length black hair. She is believed to be a "heavy build" and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with pink accents on the sleeves, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the pair is encouraged to contact the APD Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. Residents may also anonymously submit a tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program through the website or contacting 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest.