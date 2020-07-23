Crime rates up in June compared to 2019, Austin police data shows

Data shows that murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are all up compared to last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — You might expect crime rates to fall with more people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that's not the case.

According to data from Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, compared to last year, murders are up 64%, aggravated assaults are up 14% and robberies are up 16%.

As City of Austin leaders look at next year's budget, a big focus has been on how much money the Austin Police Department should get. The current plan is to cut about $11 million from the department.

Some Austin City Council members believe that isn't enough. But members of the community group Greater Austin Crime Commission say these crime numbers prove otherwise.

"Crime has definitely gone up in the last six months, no doubt about it. And while it may be difficult to pinpoint the reasons, it's certainly not because we have too many police officers," Cary Roberts said.

After this summer's protests against racial inequality, the argument for taking money away from APD has been centered around the idea that the funds could be better spent on other City programs.

On Wednesday, members of Austin's Black Leaders Collective met online. They said nothing about racial inequality in Austin will change without an overhaul of policing.

"Policing, as we know it, is a system, an institution that was created to catch Black bodies as they ran for their freedom, right?" Austin Justice Coalition Founder Chas Moore said during the meeting.

The city council will hold a public hearing about the proposed budget on Thursday.