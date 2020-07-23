x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

crime

Crime rates up in June compared to 2019, Austin police data shows

Data shows that murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are all up compared to last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — You might expect crime rates to fall with more people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that's not the case.

According to data from Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, compared to last year, murders are up 64%, aggravated assaults are up 14% and robberies are up 16%.

As City of Austin leaders look at next year's budget, a big focus has been on how much money the Austin Police Department should get. The current plan is to cut about $11 million from the department.

RELATED: Newly proposed City of Austin budget includes $11.3 million cut to APD

Some Austin City Council members believe that isn't enough. But members of the community group Greater Austin Crime Commission say these crime numbers prove otherwise.

"Crime has definitely gone up in the last six months, no doubt about it. And while it may be difficult to pinpoint the reasons, it's certainly not because we have too many police officers," Cary Roberts said.

After this summer's protests against racial inequality, the argument for taking money away from APD has been centered around the idea that the funds could be better spent on other City programs.

RELATED: Black community leaders join forces to address systemic racism in Central Texas

On Wednesday, members of Austin's Black Leaders Collective met online. They said nothing about racial inequality in Austin will change without an overhaul of policing.

"Policing, as we know it, is a system, an institution that was created to catch Black bodies as they ran for their freedom, right?" Austin Justice Coalition Founder Chas Moore said during the meeting.

The city council will hold a public hearing about the proposed budget on Thursday.

WATCH: Advocates make case for police budget cuts

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Tesla picks Austin for $1 billion 'Gigafactory'

Many parents want kids back in school with safety precautions in place, Leander ISD survey shows

Austin ISD gives look at 'a day in the life' of virtual learning in reopening information session

Same faces, new places: KVUE anchor lineup changes next week