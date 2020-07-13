$11.3 million expected to be cut from Austin police budget

Council members will take feedback on the proposed city budget before they vote on it.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is expected to release a new proposed city budget to Austin City Council members on Monday.

One of the big items on the proposed budget includes cuts to the Austin Police Department. In June, Cronk laid out plans to restructure the department, including reallocating funds and eliminating some jobs.

According to Austin City Councilmember Kathie Tovo, $11.3 million is expected to be cut from the APD budget. The Austin Justice Coalition had previously requested a $100 million budget cut while other groups asked for $225 million.

During a protest focused on defunding the APD over the weekend, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza told KVUE the proposed budget doesn't go far enough when it comes to reallocating funds.

"I'm not happy with very minimal cuts that have been made to APD, and some of those cuts include actually cutting it out but then putting it back in," Garza said. "I am looking for a much more significant investment in housing and mental health and public health and unless I see that, I can't vote yes on the budget."

Council members will take feedback on the proposed budget before they vote and make a final decision.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The presentation is expected to take place at 2 p.m.