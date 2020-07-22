Black community leaders join forces to address systemic racism in Central Texas

The group plans to "advance a vision and agenda for Black Austin that calls for actions and outcomes to improve the Black-lived experience."

AUSTIN, Texas — According to the Austin Justice Coalition (AJC), a diverse group of Black community leaders in the Austin area have joined together to "advance a vision and agenda for Black Austin that calls for actions and outcomes to improve the Black-lived experience."

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the coalition said the group was formed as a result of the police killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos. It states they hope to widen the wealth gap and other racial disparities in health, education and justice in the Austin leaders. They will aim to create "an intersectional, intergenerational, and transformative movement that will sustain itself for seven generations and beyond."

“Before the 1928 Negro plan, Black people in Central Texas had land, businesses, schools and homes – we had a sense of community and continuity. We had economic power. That has been stripped away and is continuously denied by racist policies and practices in the public and private sector,” said Nook Turner, community leader and founder of Black Austin Coalition that focuses on economic development and community building.

Throughout the rest of the year, the collective plans to focus on building the capacity of current Black-led organizations across Central Texas and to address systemic racism. Its immediate efforts will include creating an accountability plan, fundraising and education and training for area leaders on strategies to overcome systemic racism.

“We are creating a mechanism for change that is Black-conceived and Black-led to define the priorities of the Black diaspora in Central Texas. Our goal is to sustain meaningful action that will change the outcomes for Black people. There have already been enough well-documented studies and well-intentioned plans that have gone unfulfilled. Our community recognizes this is the time to act and hold our public and private sector leaders and institutions accountable,” said Meme Styles, founder of MEASURE, an organization that provides free data and evaluation support to other Black- and Brown-led organizers and organizations.

According to the AJC, segregationist policies and a lack in community investment have resulted in an exodus of Black Austin residents in the past several decades. A report from the Institution for Urban Policy Research & Analysis said some of the main reasons include housing affordability and limited educational opportunities for their children.

“Black culture is important to this city,” said Colette Pierce Burnette, EdD, president of Huston-Tillotson University, a historically Black university in East Austin. “If we don’t do the work to ensure the Black community’s viability, our entire region loses.”

The Black Leaders Collective is welcoming to more support from additional Black leaders and allies.

“This movement by our Black leaders from Austin, Manor, Pflugerville and Round Rock makes me more hopeful for all of us,” said Nelson Linder, president of the NAACP-Austin Chapter. “We, as a group, represent the next step in the civil rights movement and the fight for justice and equality. We are building on our ancestors’ legacy.”

Members of the collective include:

Audrey Amos-McGehee, Williamson County Black Democrats

Kelene Blake-Fallon, Black Mamas ATX

Jamarr Brown, Black Austin Democrats

Steve Brown, Givens Board

President Colette Pierce Burnette, EdD, Huston-Tillotson University

Eric Byrd, Community Leader

Chaka, Riders Against the Storm

Ryan Coaxum, Community Banker

Hon. Sheryl Cole

Donell Creech, Soulciti and Griot Media

Virginia Cumberbatch, Rosa Rebellion

Donald Dallas, Community Leader

Tarik Daniels, What’s in the Mirror and Center for Health Empowerment

Quincy Dunlap, Austin Area Urban League

Roxanne Evans, East Austin Coalition for Quality Education

Kendra Garrett, Community Leader

Tam Hawkins, Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce

Reese Herd, Community Leader

Nelson Linder, NAACP-Austin Chapter

Hon. Natasha Harper Madison

Bobbie Mack, Goals Chasers

Fatima Mann, JD, Community Advocacy & Healing Project

Sheri Marshall, National Council of Negro Women

Hon. Rudolph “Rudy” K. Metayer

Terry P. Mitchell, Entrepreneur

Christina Muhammad, Nation of Islam and 10K Fearless Responders

Chas Moore, Austin Justice Coalition

Pamela Owens, Six Square – Austin’s Black Cultural District

Courtney Robinson, PhD, Excellence and Advancement Foundation

Shuronda Robinson, Adisa Communications

Elle Smith, Central Texas GSA Coalition and Queering Education

Rose Smith, Black Women in Business

Yasmine Smith, Attorney

Meme Styles, Measure

Dianne Thompson, Williamson County Black Democrats

Hon. Jeff Travillion

Nook Turner, Jump On It and Black Austin Coalition

K. Paul Wallace, Community Leader

Hon. Larry Wallace Jr.

Cluren Williams, Community Leader

Jaquita Wilson, Community Leader

For more information, reach out to leadership@BlackLeadersCollectiveATX.com.