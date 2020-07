The outage covers a large part of South Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Official with Austin Energy says they are working to fix a power outage in South Austin that’s affecting close to 14,000 customers.

The outage covers a large area from mopac near Slaughter Lane to the Onion Creek Greenbelt and down to FM 1327.

The official said a transmission breaker at a substation is behind the outage.

According to Austin Energy, the outage started at 1:14 a.m. on Monday.