What it's like being an Uber driver during the COVID-19 pandemic

While some rides go smoothly, some Austin Uber drivers say other rides involve issues such as passengers taking off masks mid-ride and refusing to put them back on.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's not just local business owners that have been struggling with compliance when it comes to getting customers to wear masks, but Uber drivers are facing a similar challenge.

When drivers start their shift for the day, they receive a notification reminding them to not drive if they are sick, to wear a face mask covering, keep their car clean and to open windows when possible.

Members on Lyft & Uber Drivers of Austin – a local Facebook group – have posted about different struggles they've experienced while driving during the pandemic.

Some drivers, like Antron Cobb, said they've had riders who have removed their mask mid-drive and refused to put it back on.

"I just ask that all riders, and even the drivers follow safety protocol," said Cobb. "It's the only way we're going to get back to normal with our ride shares, and picking up people and everything and being safe and feeling comfortable about it."

Cobb said he has recently transitioned to doing more Uber Eats rather than traditional Uber because it doesn't require having people in your car.