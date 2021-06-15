Pflugerville police rewarding kids for practicing safe habits in the community

The department's "Cool Moves" program was put on hold last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is on the lookout for children practicing safe habits in the community. The department's "Cool Moves" program is coming back this summer to reward kids for being safe.

"With COVID, we sort of took a back seat to interaction because of safety concerns for our officers and citizens, so being able to reengage our community this summer is really important for our officers," said Lt. Chet Vronka with Pflugerville PD.

Through Aug. 31, officers will look out for safe behavior, including:

Wearing a helmet while riding a bike or scooter

Crossing at a crosswalk

Obeying traffic laws and using correct hand signals while riding a bike

Stopping at the curb to look both ways before crossing the street

Children practicing safe habits will receive a ticket from an officer for a free treat from Dairy Queen, Andy's Frozen Custard and even Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Vronka helped start the program in 2010 in an effort to build positive relationships between children and police in the community.

"Normally, when kids deal with police officers, they are nervous because they don't know what to expect. So, they have this interaction with police officers and it is a positive one," Vronka said.

Each summer, Pflugerville officers give out hundreds of tickets to safety-conscious children. Learn more about the program here.