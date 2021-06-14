Sixth Street shooting victim may be permanently paralyzed, family says

The family of the mother of five has started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a woman critically injured in Saturday’s mass shooting on Sixth Street in Austin has started a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical expenses.

One person was killed and 13 others were injured in the incident. Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, including one juvenile suspect and a 17-year-old in the Killeen area.

Bilma Ramirez said her daughter and single mother of five, Jessica Ramirez, was critically injured in the shooting while out celebrating her 34th birthday in Downtown Austin. A bullet hit her right lung and spine and could leave her legs paralyzed, her mother told KVUE.

Jessica Ramirez underwent a five-hour surgery on Sunday.

“Praying to God that with time, therapy, she will be able to walk again because she has five children to take care of,” said Bilma Ramirez.

Her mother said Jessica Ramirez did not have medical insurance and will have to pay out-of-pocket for her expenses. All donations received will go toward medical bills, and any extra will help provide for her children.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12. Shots were fired into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street, sending several victims to the hospital.

Austin police have not discovered a motive for the shooting but said it was an isolated incident. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting or what happened before is asked to call 911 or the police tip line at 512-472-TIPS.