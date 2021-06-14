Teen escaped from custody while at Dell Children's, TJJD says

Erik Robinson had been outside for supervised recreation when he climbed a wall and ran.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 16-year-old has escaped from custody while undergoing treatment at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) said on Monday.

Erik Robinson, from Corpus Christi, escaped on Monday evening around 6:40 p.m. Robinson had been outside for supervised recreation when he climbed a wall and ran, TJJD said.

He is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weights around 150 pounds. He has scars on his right wrist, his left hand, both knees and his back.

He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Residents in the area near Dell Children’s and in Corpus Christi are asked to remain vigilant.

Anyone with any information on Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.