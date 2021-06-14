Live: Crews cleaning up homeless tents outside Austin City Hall

A KVUE photographer saw crews with the city and police cleaning up and throwing away homeless tents outside Austin City Hall.

A KVUE photographer on June 14 saw crews with the city and the Austin Police Department cleaning up and throwing away homeless tents outside Austin City Hall.

This comes months after voters approved a homeless camping ban. Phase 2 of the City of Austin's plan to begin the recently reenacted ban on homeless camping across the city began on Sunday. Phase two means Austin officials will start issuing written warnings and citations to those in violation.

Roads in the area outside City Hall are closed. Drivers needing to get downtown should take an alternate route Monday.

According to a City of Austin spokesperson, police and other city department are working on cleaning up the tents on the corner of Guadalupe and Cesar Chavez streets because of planned construction. The city and police said they have been warning the people camped in the area for about 30 days.

“Members of the Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST) and APD’s district representatives have met with people around City Hall to inform them about the upcoming construction," the statement read. "This morning APD officers have been talking to people staying in tents in this area and have informed them that they are required to move. Downtown Austin Community Court is providing access to violet bins for people to keep their personal belongings safe. Those who refuse to comply with the direction may be given a citation for violating the camping ordinance, or be placed under arrest if they fail to comply."

People along the north side of City Hall, "who are trespassing on private property," are being asked to move. These individuals have already received previous requests to move, the city said.

The city said it is looking at increasing temporary shelter capacity and creating designated campsites.

“At the same time, we are focused on aggressive expansion of long-term stable housing for people experiencing homelessness through the initiatives like HEAL, creation of new permanent supportive housing resources, and partnerships with critical community organizations," the city statement read. "Following voter approval of Proposition B we are phasing in the new ordinance prohibiting camping on public property across Austin.”