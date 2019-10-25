AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached is related to a similar story published earlier this month.

A Travis County jury convicted 27-year-old Eleazar Davila Huerta for repeatedly sexually abusing two sisters.

Huerta allegedly began abusing the sisters when they were seven years old. The girls were 11 and night when Huerta's arrest stopped the alleged abuse.

Huerta was dating the sisters' mother and the abuse occurred over a period of years at several different locations, according to the office of the district attorney. The victims eventually told their biological father of the abuse, describing numerous acts of sexual assault.

The girls also said that Huerta threatened that he would harm their siblings and mother if they ever told on him or didn't do what he wanted.

While in jail, Huerta used other inmates' jail calls to tell the mother not to show up for court and to not bring the victims to testify. Also in these calls, he told her to ignore calls from the police and DA's office, and not to bring the girls to a medical exam.

As a result, the mother ignored a subpoena and did not bring the victims to court. The State proceeded with the trial regardless and introduced prior statements and interviews of the victims taken at the Center for Child Protection.

When he gave the mother instructions to not show up, Huerta forfeited his right to cross-examination.

Huerta was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child for both victims. He was sentenced by Judge Cliff Brown to 60 years to run concurrently with no eligibility for parole.

