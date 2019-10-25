AUSTIN, Texas — A man who was intoxicated when he crashed into an oncoming car and killed three family members in 2017 was sentenced to 18 years in jail on Friday.

Guy Brasted pleaded guilty earlier this month to three charges of intoxication manslaughter and made a judicial admission to one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, District Attorney Margaret Moore said.

The incident happened on Nov. 11, 2017, when Brasted lost control of his Jeep before crossing the median on US 183 near MoPac, striking a Fiat sedan carrying four people.

RELATED: Barrier was damaged prior to alleged drunken crash that killed 3 family members

Two of the people in the Fiat, 38-year-old Nancy Latulippe and her 14-year-old son, Jackson, died at the scene. Nancy's husband, Scott, 41, who was in the right front seat, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and later died. Their daughter, Kiera, who was 10 at the time, was the only survivor.

The family is from the San Diego area and was vacationing in Austin when the incident happened.

Guy Brasted.

Brasted was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center after the crash, and a blood draw showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .175 – more than double the legal limit.

RELATED: Third family member dies in alleged drunk driving crash on U.S. 183

The Latulippe family and members of the Austin Police Department were present on Friday. Kiera took the stand after the sentencing.

“Unfortunately crimes such as these happen too often in Travis County, but our goal is that today’s strong sentence will send a clear message that our community will not tolerate this kind of reckless behavior,” Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Foye and Allison Tisdale said. “We hope this sentence will help in the healing process for Kiera and all the Latulippe family members.”

All the charges against Brasted are second-degree felonies, punishable by between two and 10 years on probation, or between two and 20 years in prison. Friday’s sentences are just two years less than the maximum under the law.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

President Trump touts criminal justice reform in speech in Columbia

Algreens: Houston-area Walgreens covers up W with Astros flag because it looks just like Nationals' logo

A smile to remember: Video of adopted baby with Down syndrome goes viral