AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) announced Oct. 24 that Austin travelers will soon be able to fly nonstop to Paris.

Starting in May 2020, Norwegian Airlines will start the nonstop service from Austin's airport. Starting fares for economy one-way tickets will be around $220 from Austin to Paris.

KVUE recently spoke to the airport's new executive director, who detailed her 2040 master plan for the airport. Plans show the creation of a new main terminal as well as a new concourse, nearly doubling the number of gates and bringing the airport’s capacity to up to 40 million passengers per year. In 2018, the airport served a record 15.8 million passengers.

ABIA opened up on May 23, 1999, as the last airport built in the 20th century. It was constructed in the footprint of Bergstrom Air Force Base, replacing the Robert Mueller Municipal Aiport that had served Austin's passengers for more than 60 years.

