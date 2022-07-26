East Austin community members oppose name change for Pan-American Neighborhood Park

On Tuesday, community members and organizations will hold a press conference to discuss their opposition to renaming the park.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Residents in East Austin want to protect the history of one of the area's most historic parks.

Pan American Neighborhood Park, also known as Pan Am Park, could soon have a new name – and some aren't quite on board with it.

The Austin City Council is expected to vote Thursday on renaming the park to Tony Castillo/Pan American Neighborhood Park. Castillo is an Austin native with more than 65 years of community work in East Austin. His son, Derek Castillo, nominated him for the renaming due to his lengthy amount of community service and involvement.

But Anna Maciel, who serves as the president of the Pan Am Advisory Board, is working alongside her colleagues to maintain the park's original name.

"Oswaldo A.B. Cantu was a wonderful example for our community, and that's why it's named after him, because he really embraced the community. And we want to make sure we continue that tradition that we have at Pan Am," Maciel said.

The Pan Am Advisory Board said it supports Tony Castillo and his service, but it expressed that keeping the original name is crucial to preserving what East Austin has left for the next generation.

The park has been hosting Tejano summer concerts since 1956.

"Pan Am holds the annual Pa Am Hillside Concert series, which is the longest running outside concert series in Austin, and we take pride in all of that. We have so many musicians that have been on our stage," Maciel said.

East Austin community members and organizations will hold a press

conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. at 2000 East Third St. to announce their opposition to an application to rename Pan Am Neighborhood Park.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Board at its June 27 meeting agreed with the community and voted to recommend that the council not rename the park. Instead, the board recommended providing a plaque to

recognize Tony Castillo.

The city council will vote on the renaming at its next meeting on July 28.

Dominique Newland on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube