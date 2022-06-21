x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Park near Lady Bird Lake renamed for Austin civil rights icon Volma Overton Sr.

The Austin City Council voted in January to rename Lamar Beach at Town Lake Metro Park to Volma Overton Sr. Shores at Town Lake Metro Park.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Sixty-five acres along Lady Bird Lake have been renamed in honor of Volma Overton Sr., an icon in Austin's civil rights movement.

The Austin City Council voted in January to rename Lamar Beach at Town Lake Metro Park to Volma Overton Sr. Shores at Town Lake Metro Park.

The park's new name honors Volma Overton Sr., who was the cousin of beloved Austinite Richard Overton and a renowned Austin civil rights leader. The city council voted to rename the park "to recognize the civil rights leader’s legacy and his contributions toward creating a more equitable and inclusive Austin."

RELATED: 

City to rename park after Richard Overton's cousin, Volma Overton Sr. — an icon in Austin's civil rights movement

Richard Overton's cousin Volma Overton Sr. — an icon in Austin's civil rights movement

In the 1960s and '70s, Volma Overton Sr. served as president of Austin's NAACP. He also went on to fight against racial segregation in Austin schools and won. He filed a federal lawsuit in the '70s, and it took 13 years before a federal court finally declared Austin ISD desegregated.

Overton died in 2005 and is buried next to his cousin, Richard Overton, at the Texas State Cemetery in East Austin.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

First interior image released in Uvalde school shooting shows officers with more firepower than previously believed

How to prepare for a possible recession

Two dead in northwest Austin shooting

Hays County closes county clerk offices in Kyle, Dripping Springs, Wimberley

Paid Advertisement