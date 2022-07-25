Austin Water testing for PFAS chemicals that contribute to cancer, thyroid disease

PFAS often get into drinking water from firefighting foam runoff.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water is testing its supply for 29 human-made chemicals that contribute to illnesses such as cancer and thyroid disease, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

The chemicals at the center of the testing are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), found in waterproof makeup products, non-stick cookware and more. These PFAS are thought to be in roughly 97% of Americans' bloodstreams, and the Environmental Protection Agency last month "released a new health advisory for PFAS that lowered the threshold for the level of exposure where illness is not expected to occur.

PFAS, which can also lead to liver damage and fertility problems, often infiltrate drinking water as a result of runoff from firefighting foam used at airports, fire stations and military compounds. According to the Statesman, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport "is the only known area in Travis County that has groundwater PFAS pollution."

An Austin Fire Department spokesperson told the Statesman that no one currently offers firefighting foams without PFAS.

The Statesman went on to report that PFAS from wastewater treatment plants may also taint crops after seeping into fertilizer and soil.

Austin Water's testing will take place at the collection site for to-be-treated water. The utility company hasn't tested their water in almost a decade, the Statesman reported.

Gary Chauvin, Austin Water's environmental policy program manager, told the Statesman he's "confident" that PFAS from the airport haven't impacted drinking water.