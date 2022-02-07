Austin Animal Center seeking fosters, adopters as it takes in dozens of dogs in eviction case

The shelter started Monday at 142% capacity for dogs.

AUSTIN, Texas — An already overcrowded Austin Animal Center is again asking for the public's help and is encouraging those willing to foster or adopt pets in need.

Over the weekend, the shelter took in more than 40 small dogs after their owner was reportedly evicted from their residence.

"We are incredibly grateful to our rescue partners who stepped up to take the majority of them – all have been now been placed or adopted," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

Austin Animal Center said it has been seeing an increase in surrender requests due to Austin-area evictions.

"As the municipal shelter for the City of Austin and unincorporated Travis County, we MUST find space for cases like these," the shelter wrote. "Today we started at 142% capacity for dogs … we need fosters and adopters to help keep kennels open for evictions, court cases and cruelty cases."

Those interested in fostering or adopting can learn more here.