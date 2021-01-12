Austin family who lost young daughter to cancer holding toy drive for Dell Children's patients

Claire Hernandez died from DIPG, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in February 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin family that lost their young daughter to brain cancer is keeping her memory alive by giving back to other kids this holiday season – but they need your help.

Claire Hernandez was born three months early with cerebral palsy. In July 2019, when she was four years old, she was diagnosed with a highly aggressive brain tumor called Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). She fought hard for seven months, with a smile on her face until the very end. She died in February 2020.

Hernandez was known for her love of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and her contagious laugh. Now her family is sharing the love that she once brought to the world through a toy drive.

The "2nd Annual #CourageousClaire Toy Drive" will benefit kids at Dell Children's Medical Center, where Hernandez was treated. Her family said the community gave her cards and gifts during her last Christmas, so they want other kids to feel that same type of holiday cheer.

"It just really made her so happy. It gave her that strength to keep fighting. So we would really like to do that for other kids. We know what it did for her, and we hope that it can do that for others," said April Hernandez, Claire Hernandez's mother.

The family also wants to spread the joy and love that their daughter once shared with everyone she met.

"She could work a room and, you know, just go to everybody and she would hug every individual," said Rey Hernandez, Claire Hernandez's father. "That's what we're trying to do, what the toy drive is about. We're able to donate something and just give that hug to somebody and bring that smile to somebody's face."

The Hernandez family said the holidays are hard, but they remember their daughter with Mickey and Minnie Christmas decorations both inside and outside their house. They said being able to support other kids helps them get through.

The family also said they need the community's help because they haven't received as many toys this year. You can find a list of toys they need on their #CourageousClaire Facebook page, though donations do not have to come from the list.

There are multiple ways to donate. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys and/or warm clothing at the Hernandez family's home, located at 3112 Sesbania Drive in Austin, or they will pick them up from you until Dec. 17. You can call or text April Hernandez at 512-769-3041 or Rey Hernandez at 512-769-3048 to set up a donation pick-up.

The family also has an Amazon list where you can purchase a toy and it will ship directly to their home to be donated to Dell Children's.