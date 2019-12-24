AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin family's mailbox is fuller than most this holiday season after their four-year-old daughter received hundreds of Christmas cards and gifts from people all over the world.

Claire Hernandez was born with Cerebral Palsy, and fours year later in July 2019, her condition worsened when she was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, a type of brain tumor located on the brain stem.

Doctors told her parents the tumor was inoperable.

"People wanted to know how they could help, what they could do. They wanted to shower her with happiness," said April Hernandez, Claire's mother.

Since then, more than a thousand people have showed their support, using the hashtag #CourageousClaire. This holiday season, she received cards, stuffed animals, and other presents from family, friends, and even strangers.

"We treat them (the cards) as kind of a nighttime story. We read them to her and she enjoys them," said April. "It just adds to our goal with the terminal issue we have at hand, to keep her happy."

In July, the Hernandez family was told by doctors that Claire had nine to 15 months left. Instead of counting time, they decided to make tons of great memories.

From music-playing 'Feliz Navidad' cards, to her favorite stuffed animal, a grumpy cat, the gifts bring a huge smile to Claire's face.

"When we don’t feel like we have anything else to give, the messages, the cards, the love, the prayers, they give us energy to keep going. They are refreshing and they are a blessing," said April.

"It feels that you are holding hands with the whole world. They are fighting for you," said Rey, Claire's father.

Even officers with Austin Police Department swung by with gifts for Claire.

While they spend the holiday with their family in Austin, April and Rey wanted to thank everyone, near or far, who wrote letters to them.

"Just know your hearts are with us and we appreciate it so very much," said Rey.

The Hernandez family hopes Claire's story helps bring awareness to DIPG in order to help others with children going through the same thing.

If you would like to show your support or send Claire a card, look up #CourageousClaire on Facebook and social media and join the support page to receive the address.

