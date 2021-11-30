Taylor police investigating suspicious death after man found shot dead

Police said the 33-year-old was found dead by a family member.

TAYLOR, Texas — The Taylor Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death after a man was found by a family member shot dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident was reported at 4:14 p.m. at 2100 Whistling Way in Taylor.

The deceased was identified as Jonathan Hitch, 33. He was reportedly shot in the head.

Taylor police detectives will be assisted by the Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, the Texas Rangers and the Precinct Two Justice of the Peace.

No further information was immediately available.