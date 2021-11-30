Austin RC plane club gives fathers and sons a chance to connect

The Hill Country AeroModelers meet every Saturday morning to teach newer flyers how to fly RC model planes.

AUSTIN, Texas — A lot of parents are looking for a chance to get closer. Some find it through sports and others find it in other group activities.

On a Saturday morning in South Austin, one group looks to the skies, taking people with experience and letting them teach newcomers like Dave Nash.

"This is my third time, first time with Rick, and it will be my fifth flight total," explained Nash.

As fun as it is for him, it's getting to see the group fly that makes it even more special.

"That was excellent, Luke," said one of the instructors to Nash's son.

"Oh it's fantastic. It's a great way to do things with your son," he explained.

It's a way for fathers and sons to connect, an activity to bond over.

"My son's been doing it for quite a while. Since then, I personally am just now getting into it. I wanted him to be out here doing his own thing, be able to fly his own planes while I'm still learning, because I know it's going to take me a little bit longer," he added.

But Luke and Dave Nash aren't the only pair like that.

"There's a lot of peer pressure from the son, you know," said Joe Sietz, the Hill Country AeroModelers head instructor. "I think it pulls the dads closer to the boys and they support their dads just like the dads support them, so it's good – it's a team."

It's a group looking to the skies but ultimately finding a connection on the ground.

"This is our connection," said Dave Nash. "And it leads to everything else at home too."