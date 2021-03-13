Blue Starlite Drive-in opens 'World's Smallest Video Store' at Mueller location

Blue Starlite said the store is "more a public service" and patrons will not be charged for borrowing movies.

AUSTIN, Texas — The folks at Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in are taking their love for nostalgic movie experiences one step further by opening the "World's Smallest Video Store." The store, which functions more like a library, is now operating in front of Blue Starlite's Mueller location.

Blue Starlite said it wanted to facilitate the retro experience of picking out a movie at the video store but that its store "is more of a public service" and patrons will not be charged for borrowing movies. Anyone can take a movie or two and bring them back at their leisure and people are also welcome to bring their own movies to put in for others to enjoy.

Blue Starlite said it hopes that the video store can "become a small haven for cinema lovers in a city that is, itself, a haven for arts and culture."

"The Blue Starlite is always thinking about how to make our Mini Urban Drive-in nights even more interactive and immersive. As well we are always thinking about how we can incorporate other aspects of our beloved retro movie history to reinvent lost experiences from a bygone era," said Josh Frank, Blue Starlite's owner and operator. "So we are really excited to announce the creation of the world's tiniest video store. The Blue Starlite mini urban video store."

You can find the store at Blue Starlite's Mueller location at 2015 E.M. Franklin Ave. The drive-in also has two other locations in the Austin area.