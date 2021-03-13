Austin-Travis County moves down to Stage 3 of COVID-19 guidelines

"We didn't get here by accident. We know that our personal behavior to protect our loved ones and community played a large role," Stephanie Hayden-Howard said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County is moving into Stage 3 of Austin Public Health's (APH) COVID-19 risk-based guidelines for the first time since Nov. 18, 2020, local officials announced Saturday morning.

"We are seeing more people getting vaccinated as supply to our area continues to increase," APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard said. "Our most vulnerable are becoming protected and we are hopeful that because of this our numbers will continue to decline, but it remains important to continue all prevention measures."

Hayden-Howard added that the community didn't get here by accident and local officials hope residents will continue to act responsibly.

"We know that our personal behavior to protect our loved ones and community played a large role. We hope with spring break and upcoming holidays near, we remember what got us to this stage and what it takes to continue to keep us safe," Hayden-Howard said.

Stage 3 recommendations include:

Continue wearing a mask, social distancing and practicing good hygiene

Higher-risk individuals (those over 65 and those who have chronic medical conditions) should avoid non-essential dining, shopping and travel

Everyone should continue to avoid gatherings with social groups greater than 10

Businesses and restaurants voluntarily operate at a reduced capacity of 50 to 75%

APH monitors the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 hospitalizations as the primary key indicator of the risk-based guidelines, but additional key indicators such as positivity rate, the doubling time of new cases and current ICU and ventilator patients are also monitored to determine what stage the area should be in. APH said all of these indicators are moving in the right direction, and modeling from the University of Texas also indicates an improving COVID-19 situation in the area.

"We have been successful in decreasing the risk of transmission in our community, but the virus that causes COVID-19 is still out there and there are variants continuing to appear,” said Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County. "Today’s action represents a deliberate and measured step to relax guidance based upon the data and science. However, we must continue to mask, physically distance ourselves from others and wash our hands frequently. If we continue with these simple measures, we will continue to experience a decline in cases and will avoid a deadly third surge."

One year ago Saturday, Austin-Travis County reported its first two "presumptive positive" cases of the coronavirus.