Four people injured, two critical, in northeast Austin shooting

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the 7400 block of Cameron Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people have been injured after a shooting in northeast Austin on Friday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the 7400 block of Cameron Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Police said the shooting happened outside a strip mall, with the crime scene also involving a nearby apartment complex.

Three of the injured have been declared trauma alerts. Two have been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Another has been taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries, ATCEMS and APD said. The fourth victim was taken for treatment in a privately owned vehicle, ATCEMS said.

An idea of the police presence responding to this shooting: 4 patients, some serious injuries, @Austin_Police still looking for the shooter. @KVUE https://t.co/9tRYE7WJN1 pic.twitter.com/ULyaiads9o — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) March 13, 2021

Police said the suspect has left the scene. A police helicopter was assisting with search efforts. The incident appears to be isolated and poses no further threat to public.

People have been asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS or call 911.

No other information is available at this time.