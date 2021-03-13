A Georgetown goat named Dog is in the running to become Cadbury's next Easter bunny

Dog has some fierce competition, including an actual bunny named Potato.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Yes, you read that headline right. A Georgetown goat ... named Dog ... could become Cadbury's next Easter bunny!

"Dog is the most hilarious member of our family," said owner Elizabeth Ashcroft. "He's a smiley almost 5-month-old Nigerian dwarf who kind of looks like a cow, thinks he's a dog, has cat-like tendencies at times and is great at playing a bunny. His best friends are two big dogs and our 3-year-old son. He's super motivated by food, very sweet and cuddly and rather well-behaved for a goat. He brings so much joy and laughter to everyone who meets him!"

This year's winner will be included in the chocolate company's classic Cadbury Bunny Easter commercial. They'll also earn a cash prize of $5,000.

Some other animals in the running include a Florida frog named Betty, a Michigan pony named Blondi, a Pennsylvania donkey named Sheldon and many others.

And yes, an actual bunny is in the running too. Its name is Potato.

To help Dog win this year's contest, all you have to do is log in and vote by clicking here.