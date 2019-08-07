BURNET COUNTY, Texas — The Burnet County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to police, 18-year-old William Shane Smith of Burnet County allegedly removed a 15-year-old girl from her Bexar County home without her parents' consent on May 17, 2019.

Police said Smith drove the girl to Blanco and Burnet counties, where the alleged sexual assaults occurred.

A warrant was issued for Smith's arrest on July 2 and he was arrested on July 7 by the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

Smith's bond has been set at $75,000 for each charge.

