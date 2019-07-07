AUSTIN, Texas — WARNING: This story contains graphic video some may find disturbing.

Two people are in the hospital, one critically injured, after a shooting on Sixth Street near San Jacinto.

The shooting happened near the Terminal 6 Bar around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Later Sunday afternoon, KVUE received footage from a viewer who said he witnessed the shooting, which Austin-Travis County EMS said left one man with critical injuries and a woman with serious injuries.

At this time, police are not releasing further information surrounding the shooting, but they told KVUE the victims are expected to be OK.

Last August there was a deadly shooting outside the same bar.

