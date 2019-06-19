MANOR, Texas — SECOND UPDATE: A man has been arrested in connection to an alleged kidnapping captured in a chilling doorbell video in Manor on Wednesday.

Manor resident Victor Kouchich, 20, has been charged with third-degree felony kidnapping.

He has been booked into the Travis County Jail.

UPDATE: Manor police have located the woman who was involved in what was believed to be a possible kidnapping Tuesday night, according to officials. Police said she is in "good health".

According to the department, police conducted interviews with the man, 20, and woman, 23, involved. Police said the two knew each other and no charges are being filed at this time.

The woman now claims no kidnapping occurred, police said.

PREVIOUS: The Manor Police Department said the incident took place in the 19200 block of Nathan Scott Way in Manor.

The department released a video captured from a Ring doorbell camera that appeared to show a woman being taken by a man against her will. According to Manor police, the incident took place 9:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman appears to be a white female in her 20s and the man appears to be a white male with unknown age. The woman can be seen in what appears to be a bathrobe, knocking frantically, saying, 'Stop please no, no, no,' and the man can be heard ordering her to get in the car.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Manor Police Department by calling Travis County Dispatch (after hours) 512-974-0845, Manor Police Department (business hours) 512-272-8177 or email police@cityofmanor.org.

