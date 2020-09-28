x
Vigil held for Round Rock toddler tragically killed by car, family promoting distracted driving awareness

Allie White was hit and killed by a car in Round Rock on Sept. 29, 2019.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Parents of a toddler who died after a driver hit her in a parking lot in September 2019 held an event Sunday to spread awareness about distracted driving.

Jaime and Chris White honored their daughter, Allie, with a vigil and biodegradable balloon release Sunday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Allie died near Old Settlers Park in September 2019 after she was hit by a car in a parking lot, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

An artist unveiled a statue in Allie's honor.

Allie's family now has a non-profit called "Allie's Way," which is devoted to ending distracted driving.

"Focus on driving because any little distraction can cause a fatality," Jaime White said.

Allie's family also plans to organize "pink nail week" each year. They encourage drivers to paint one finger nail pink so when they look at the steering wheel, they'll be reminded to not look at their phone.

You can learn more about the organization "Allie's Way" on their Facebook page.

