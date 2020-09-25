PREVIEW: No. 8 Texas Longhorns square off with Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock

UT heads to Lubbock with a 1-0 record after defeating UTEP 59-3 in the season opener. Texas Tech defeated Houston Baptist in its first game, 35-33.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 8 Texas Longhorns take on Texas Tech Saturday in their first road game of the 2020 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Everything you need to know:

Both teams enter the matchup 1-0, but with much different narratives after their first game. For Texas, week one brought a dominating performance from quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns in the first half and was rested after one drive in the third quarter en route to a 59-3 victory over the University of Texas at El Paso.

Texas Tech, on the other hand, barely squeaked out a win against Houston Baptist, 35-33.

Tom Herman is determined to not allow his team to overestimate the Red Raiders, however.

"Just because a team won by two points in week one, doesn't mean they're not capable of beating you by 21," Herman told the media in Monday's weekly press conference.

In the past five seasons, UT is 3-2 against Texas Tech and has won two straight matchups. The last time Texas lost to Texas Tech was in 2017, when the Red Raiders took down the Longhorns 27-23. This was also the only time a Tom Herman-led Longhorns team has lost to the Red Raiders. In these past five games between the Longhorns and Red Raiders, the average margin of victory is 9.4 points per game. Every game came down to a single possession except for one outlier: last season's 49-24 Longhorns win on Senior Night.

Herman also said Monday that the University of Texas would strategically seat players on the plane ride to Lubbock because if someone tested positive within 48 hours of the plane ride, then whoever is seated two rows in front of or behind said player is also ruled out, even if those players are wearing a mask.

Austin American-Statesman's Cedric Golden followed up asking if Sam Ehlinger would sit in the cockpit of the plane.

"He's going to fly on his own plane," Herman responded jokingly.

On another light note, UT players also spoke about the possibility of there being fewer tortillas thrown at them on the field amid the 25% capacity rule for Jones AT&T Stadium.

"You know, I think my favorite is the tortillas," quarterback Sam Ehlinger said.

"They do not like us, you know, getting tortillas thrown at us every five minutes, but, in my opinion, that makes the game even more fun," defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham said.

"[Stadium capacity] is obviously going to be at 25%, so I don't know if only 25% of the tortillas are going to be thrown or what," offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter said.

We'll have to see how many flying tortillas the Longhorns see come kickoff time.