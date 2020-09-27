Vigil held at Austin's Evergreen Cemetery after vandalism

A vigil was held at the cemetery on Saturday, and a community celebration is planned for Sunday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than a dozen headstones were found spray-painted Monday morning at Evergreen Cemetery in East Austin. Now the community is trying to bring positive energy back to the city's first major municipal graveyard dedicated to Black Austinites.

"Whether it was a racial thing or a cultural thing or just being a prank, pranksters – instead, you brought people together," said Harrison Eppright, a member of the St. James Episcopal Church.

A vigil was held at the cemetery on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m., several groups will come together for a community celebration to show respect for those buried at Evergreen.

Everyone Come out This Sunday 🥰 09|27|20 "It's a Grand RESETTLING Celebration for our Ancestors!" New Orleans / Texas...

Restorations began Wednesday on the 15 headstones that were tagged with graffiti, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The Statesman reported that cleaning efforts were led by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

The Statesman also reported that the Black Austin Coalition has been visiting Evergreen since August to provide care, and the group is now collecting donations to fund security cameras.

The Austin Police Department is investigating the vandalism.