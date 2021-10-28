'I checked on them every two weeks' | Mother of abandoned children apologizes from jail in exclusive KHOU 11 interview

Gloria Williams is charged in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son whose remains were found in an apartment with his abandoned siblings.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — "I'm sorry. I didn't do it."

Those are the words from a 35-year-old mother who has been charged in connection with the death of her son whose remains were found with his abandoned siblings in a Houston-area apartment Sunday.

KHOU 11 reporter Grace White spoke with Gloria Williams in an exclusive jailhouse interview Thursday. She is behind bars after being charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence (human corpse).

Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Brian Coulter is charged with murder for the death of Williams' 8-year-old son Kendrick Lee. His remains were the ones found inside the apartment complex on Green Crest.

White asked Williams if she knew Kendrick was dead. Her response was, "No."

But according to court documents, investigators said Williams altered, destroyed and concealed Kendrick's body to get rid of evidence.

When White asked Williams why she left the kids alone, she responded, "I checked on them every two weeks."

Melody Robinson, one of the children's' paternal grandmothers said Williams has a total of six kids ranging from 7 to 17. Robinson has custody of one of them, a 13-year-old girl, who Williams first brought into her home at just 2 weeks old.

“Her mom was very unstable, she was sleeping on the floor at her grandmother’s house with the babies and so I just asked her to give her to me," said Robinson.

Robinson said she had no idea Kendrick was dead and the children were abandoned. She said the last time she saw Williams was in November of last year. That's when another one of Williams' children, a 17-year-old girl, wanted to come live with Robinson because of Williams' boyfriend's behavior.

“She just got tired seeing him abuse her siblings and when she stepped in to try and protect them, she put her out," said Robinson.

Investigators said Williams and Coulter were arrested outside a public library where they were looking up news articles.

A candlelight vigil for Kendrick is planned for Saturday.