Austin police arrest 2 women dressed as ‘hospital personnel’ in fraud scheme

The Austin Police Department said there were multiple fraud-related felony warrants out for the two suspects from several different states.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department arrested two suspects in a multi-state fraud scheme at St. David’s Medical Center off of North Mopac Expressway on Thursday.

Lus Dary DeSouza, 49, and Meeka Poteek Baker, 56, were dressed as “hospital personnel” in blue scrubs and wigs when they were arrested, according to APD. Nurses at the hospital alerted security because they “had never seen them before and believed the women were acting strangely.”

When hospital security guards approached the suspects, one threw seven credit cards on the ground and the other began assaulting the security guards. APD officers responded to a call for backup from the security guards.

Both suspects were booked into the Travis County Jail on multiple fraud-related felony warrants out of several different states.

APD found two security guards were victims of assault on a public servant. Three nurses were victims of fraudulent possession of identifying information.

The stolen credits cards were returned.

APD is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app.