We love it! A 'Bob's Burgers' pop-up is happening in Austin this weekend

The pop-up will feature four themed sandwiches like the ones Bob Belcher makes on the popular TV show.

AUSTIN, Texas — "Bob's Burgers" fans, it's time to grab your pink ears and keytar: A themed pop-up will be open Saturday in Austin.

Huckleberry Hospitality will transform its food truck into the titular burger shop for one night, complete with themed sandwiches like the ones Bob Belcher makes on the show. The pop-up will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., or until sold out, on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Huckleberry food truck sits at Circle Brewing Co., located at 2340 West Braker Lane.

According to the truck's Instagram, the pop-up will feature special appearances by staff members dressed as Bob, Linda, Tina and Mr. Fischoeder.

The themed sandwiches will be:

One Fish, Two Fish, Not a Fish (veggie burger with portabella and pepperjack)

Neither Fish Nor Fowl (shrimp burger)

Seems a Bit Fishy (fish sandwich)

Something's NOT Fishy Burger (100% beef burger with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños)

Huckleberry's regular menu will not be available during the pop-up.

Austin Flea will also be on-site from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Circle Brewing will show the Austin FC away game against FC Dallas starting at 7 p.m.