APA! hopes to keep no-kill shelter contract with City of Austin alive

The city council will address the animal shelter's geographic constraints and minimum intake requirements on Nov 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — No-kill shelter Austin Pets Alive!, which takes in animals the City can’t due to overcrowding, is asking the Austin City Council to reconsider its contract at its Thursday, Nov. 4, meeting.

Agenda Item 38 addresses the geographic constraints and minimum intake requirements of the City’s agreement with Austin Pets Alive! and directs the city manager to negotiate terms for the operation at the facility.

If the changes aren’t made by the time the contract expires on Nov. 23, APA! said it may have to downsize or move.

“Supporters of Austin Pets Alive! have been asking for years for an agreement with the City of Austin that will allow APA! to rebuild the dilapidated structures at the Town Lake Animal Center so dogs and cats can have a safe place to stay while waiting for their forever homes,” the nonprofit said in a release on Monday. “The proposed Nov. 4 resolution allows more dogs and cats, who are currently at-risk of being needlessly euthanized, to receive medical treatment and behavioral care at Austin Pets Alive’s current location.”

The current facility the organization uses for free along Lady Bird Lake has been plagued by flooding issues due to plumbing problems. The City’s Lamar Beach Project restricts its ability to build on the land.

The resolution would amend the contract so APA! could take in animals from outside the five-county Austin area, provided that APA! meets the minimum intake and reporting requirements.

It wants the City to commit long-term to its status as a no-kill city. A city mandate requires 95% of animals in shelters not be euthanized.

“A unanimous yes vote from Council for this resolution will allow Austin Pets Alive! to support our community partners and maintain a 95% – or better – live release rate for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!. “Our ability to continue life-saving work at the Town Lake Animal Center wholly depends on the mayor and Austin City Council members on Nov. 4.”