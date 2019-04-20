AUSTIN, Texas — You don’t have to be a florist to get in on the fun of flower arranging!

The Flower Social is a local shop where you can learn the art, sip on cocktails and head home with beautiful, fresh-cut flowers.

The owner of The Flower Social, Mel Frontino, wanted to pass along skills that people could use down the line.

The most popular class is called “Floral Design and Wine," and it’s basically Beginner Flower Arranging 101. You learn how to plan out the flower arrangement, what tools to use and how to place each piece.

The instructors are helpful and informative through each step of designing your arrangement.

There are weekly workshops at The Flower Social that you can find by clicking here .

