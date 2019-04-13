AUSTIN, Texas — Hope Green, the owner of Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar, said her food truck is a labor of love.

That must be why it tastes so good!

"What we do is we take traditional comfort food recipes and transform them into grilled cheeses," Green said.

Their signature sandwich is a grilled chicken pesto sandwich. They also have a jambalaya grilled cheese and a bacon-and-cheddar sandwich.

The sandwiches are made for sharing, but once you sink your teeth into one of them, you won't want to share it.

You can find Emojis Grilled Cheese Bar for lunch on 3rd Street and Congress Avenue.

