HUTTO, Texas — A major sports development is coming to Hutto.

Perfect Game, the "nation's flagship baseball scouting organization," is moving its national headquarters to Hutto, bringing with it the city's first indoor sports and events center and a convention hotel.

The project – which is a partnership between Perfect Game, the City of Hutto developer Wolverine Interests, LLC and Sports Facility Advisory and Sports Facility Management – will bring $800 million in private investment to Hutto, the single largest economic development deal in the city's history.

"The addition of Perfect Game to the City of Hutto is a shining example of how the company we keep keeps getting better," said Odis Jones, Hutto City Manager and CEO. "Perfect Game is a game changer in terms of diversifying our tax base, in particular, our tourism, hotel and convention business. It will benefit Hutto and the Central Texas region by infusing $200 million annually in direct spending to our local community, creating demand for more than 150,000 hotel room nights, and bringing Hutto a 13,000-seat indoor sports arena."

City Councilmember Nate Killough also brought up that this will be a boost for the younger generation as well.

"It impacts the kids of our community and those families and parents that are with them," Killough said. "Most of the people in this town have kids. There are over 7,600 kids that go to the school system in this town. I really feel like this is a great opportunity."

Dev Pathik is the founder and CEO of Sports Facilities Advisory, one of the key investors and develops in the project. He said this arena is going to go well beyond baseball, creating a center for many types of entertainment.

"This is a multi-purpose, highly functional and very versatile environment," Pathik said. "It is designed to attract both sports tourism and other traditional events."

"Perfect Game is excited to name Hutto as our National Headquarters. We look forward to helping Hutto achieve its economic and community goals," Perfect Game Founder Jerry Ford said. "We are especially impressed by the people here, and we look forward to a long successful relationship while we work closely with the community."

Perfect Game is the largest baseball showcase organization in the U.S. They have seen 11,623 players drafted by Major League Baseball and 1,234 major league players had their start through Perfect Game tournaments. Since it was founded in 1995, the organization has grown to become the premier host of amateur baseball events, operating tournaments and showcases across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Puerto Rico.

"This move is just another step to create more opportunites for young players and increase our coverage of the amateur game at every level," said Ben Ford, Perfect Game owner. "We want to increase participation and diversity and coming to Hutto will help us continue to grow America's greatest game."

According to the city, the complex will feature office, commercial, residential, medical and physical therapy services and sports and clothing apparel. It will also feature the Perfect Game Hall of Fame and 24 turf baseball fields, 10 of which Hutto will develop for public use, along with multi-purpose fields and "other recreational opportunities."

Perfect Game has entered a 30-year lease with the City of Hutto. The city is reinvesting 60 percent of ad valorem taxes back into the project for 30 years through a tax increment reinvestment zone which will pay for public infrastructure to include fields, utilities, garages and roads. The city will also generate additional revenue from gate entry fees and receive revenue from the use of hotel room occupancy, a hotel rebate program and local sponsorships.

Perfect Game intends to host a grand opening tournament no later than Memorial Day 2021.

