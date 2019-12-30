AUSTIN, Texas — This year, Central Texans will not only be celebrating a new year, but also a new decade. While this comes with excitement, fun and lots of fireworks, it's still important to remember all the safety precautions that come with lighting up the sky.

Debra Cahill, who works with American Fireworks, said when it comes to fireworks safety, even veteran fireworks shooters should abide by all the safety guidelines.

Here are some safety tips:

Follow instructions on the packaging

Always fire under adult supervision and do not allow near small children

Have water available next to the fireworks in case of an emergency

Dispose of fireworks properly

Never use fireworks that have been altered or homemade

Never throw fireworks at one another

Only light one firework at a time

Additionally, while the new year is a time of celebrating with friends and family, Cahill said it is important that anyone under the influence should avoid handling fireworks.

"We want to make the right choices. You do not want to be under the influence, and you always want an adult to help you," she said.

Cahill said New Year's Eve is their busiest time of the year, and while they constantly have new orders coming in to help restock, the lines do get worse with every hour ticking away until the new year.

RELATED: New Year's Eve and New Years Day forecast in Austin

"It's going to be packed and the hustle and bustle will certainly return," she said. "You want to get out as early as you can."

Austin law enforcement wants to remind people who do choose to celebrate with fireworks, they are not allowed within city limits.

The owner of American Fireworks, Chester Davis, is celebrating the business' 100th season selling fireworks. They sell twice a year, around the Fourth of July and New Year's.

Central Texas is not currently under any drought restrictions.

WATCH: How to comfort your pets during fireworks shows

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Carley McCord's husband reveals her last message to him before fatal plane crash

Residents at Riverside Townhomes wake up to their vehicles totaled

Former UTSA football player stabbed, killed pregnant sister, Travis County Sheriffs Office says