AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will have free, extended services on New Year’s Eve.

The free services begin after 5 p.m. on Tuesday and offer an alternative to ride-share services like Uber and Lyft, which typically have price surges during busy times.

The free New Year’s Eve services are extended to MetroRail, MetroRapid and MetroExpress until 2:30 a.m. and Night Owl routes until 3 a.m.

But CapMetro's buses and trains will operate on a reduced schedule again on New Year’s Day. That means there will be no there will be no MetroRail, Pickup, UT Shuttle, Night Owl, E-Bus or MetroExpress services.

More information about the New Year’s Eve service schedule can be found on the CapMetro website.

