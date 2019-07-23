AUSTIN, Texas — HayleyCakes and Cookies is a bakery that makes treats that are "mostly sweet and a little bit sassy," according to their popular Instagram account.

At their shops, you can find cakes, cupcakes, cookie cakes and a large assortment of decorated cookies so cute, you'll want to share them all over social media.

Some of their selection includes "Keep Austin Weird" cookies, Texas cookies and summertime-themed cookies. You can also custom order cookies and cakes from them, and they ship cookies anywhere in the United States.

The owner, Hayley Callaway, said they get their witty cookie ideas from Pinterest, Facebook and whatever is trending online.

"We really play off of what's relevant and what's going on," Callaway said.

Callaway started baking in high school, and her passion for it hasn't stopped. She's now surrounded by other talented decorators and has two bakeshop locations.

HayleyCakes and Cookies can be found at 1700 South Lamar Boulevard and 10601 Ranch Road 2222.

HayleyCakes also offers classes and events at their locations.

